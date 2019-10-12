Frosh RB Hall leads Iowa State over West Virginia 38-14

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) escape the tackle of West Virginia safety Tykee Smith (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. AP Photo

Freshman Breece Hall rushed for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 38-14 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night.

Brock Purdy threw for one TD and ran for another for the Cyclones (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), who held the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) scoreless in the second half.

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall was hit hard while attempting a pass during the Mountaineers' first series. He did not return and was replaced by backup Jack Allison.

Hall scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and also had a 12-yard TD. He might have given the Cyclones the dependable option at running back they'd been looking for ever since star David Montgomery departed.

Hall entered the game fifth on the team with 84 rushing yards on 18 carries. The 205-pound Hall is the third different running back to lead the Cyclones in rushing this season and the first to eclipse 100 yards. Purdy had 102 yards a week ago against TCU.

Johnnie Lang started Saturday's game and had four carries for 11 yards before giving way to Hall.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Hall's performance will help the Cyclones take the running load off of Purdy, who entered the game with the most carries on the team.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers were limited to 190 yards of offense. Allison had one good series but couldn't generate enough offense to keep up with Purdy. Allison finished 18 of 24 for 140 yards with one touchdown pass and an interception.

UP NEXT

Iowa State travels to Texas Tech next Saturday.

West Virginia plays at No. 6 Oklahoma next Saturday.