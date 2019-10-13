Seahawks without 40 percent of starting offensive line for test in Cleveland

SHARE COPY LINK

Hall-of-Fame legend Walter Jones was in the press box. If needed.

OK, it wasn’t that bad Sunday morning for the Seahawks and their situation on the offensive line.

But it was close.

As expected, Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown and rugged right guard D.J. Fluker were inactive with injuries. That left Seattle without 40 percent of its starting offensive line for the game against Cleveland and elite pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Brown could not make it back from a biceps injury he played the previous two games through but re-injured in the win over the Los Angeles Rams Oct. 3.

Fluker pulled his hamstring in that Rams game.

about 3 hrs before kickoff and the #Seahawks already have their 12 mat down outside their locker room, bass bumpin inside. Making themselves at home in Cleveland. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/PwAswZz1rD — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 13, 2019

George Fant was poised to start for Brown. Fant is a backup tackle who usually plays about a dozen games as an extra, blocking tight end in Seattle’s running game.

Jamarco Jones, another backup tackle who impressed coaches filling in at guard for the first time for Fluker against L.A., was ready to make his first NFL start at his new position.

Another injury Sunday would be problematic. Seattle’s lone backup at guard was reserve center Joey Hunt. If a tackle got hurt, Jones would likely slide to his natural position and Hunt would enter for Jones at guard.

Guard Ethan Pocic went on injured reserve Friday with a back injury.

Second running back Rashaad Penny was inactive for the third time in four games because of a hamstring injury. He had been questionable for Sunday.

Defensive end Branden Jackson was inactive for the first time this season. He got a neck injury since the Rams game. That meant more of an opportunity for rookie first-round draft pick L.J. Collier. Collier, healthy all season so far, was active for the third time in six games.

The Seahawks’ other inactives Sunday: rookie wide receivers and draft picks Gary Jennings and John Ursua again, plus extra cornerback Akeem King.