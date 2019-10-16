Gig Harbor, Peninsula football post week six wins in 3A SSC play

Courtesy

It was a good week for the local football teams in Gig Harbor, with both the Tides and Seahawks winning their games on Friday night in 3A South Sound Conference play.

Peninsula beat Central Kitsap on the road in a dominant 27-7 effort, shutting the Cougars out through the first three quarters. Quarterback Peyton Bice completed 16-of-20 passes for 146 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Sean Skladany led the Seahawks with 109 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Junior Landon Sims added 58 yards on 11 carries and senior Shawn Leonard rushed nine times for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Bice spread the ball around to a number of receivers, led by junior Chris Akulschin, who caught one pass for a 42-yard touchdown. Chase Wittmers hauled in five catches for 41 yards and junior Braden Cooke caught three passes for 28 yards.

Senior linebacker Nolan Casey led the team with eight tackles and Cole McVay tallied an interception. Junior Camron Watkins was a perfect 3-for-3 on extra point attempts and 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, including a 36-yard conversion.

Peninsula (4-2 overall, 4-0 SSC 3A) welcomes league co-leader Yelm (4-2, 4-0) to Roy Anderson Field at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 in a pivotal league matchup, before next week’s Fish Bowl against Gig Harbor.

GIG HARBOR COASTS BY CAPITAL

No problems for Gig Harbor (5-1, 3-1) on Friday night against Capital, as the Tides cruised to a 38-14 win over the Cougars, after holding a 25-0 halftime lead.

Quarterback Cade Dessert completed 17-of-26 passes for 238 yards and had one interception. The Tides scored four rushing touchdowns on the night, with Griffin Sparrow leading the way, racking up 59 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Ethan Williams carried the ball five times for 39 yards and a touchdown; Colin Montgomery rushed five times for 31 yards; Jake Dolven tallied 26 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and Trevor Zeitner rushed three times for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Zane Skansi caught seven passes for 97 yards and Griffin Sparrow added three catches for 56 yards. Tate Turnbull had a big game defensively, tallying three sacks in the win. Gig Harbor hits the road to face Shelton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.