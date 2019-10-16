Astros will look to extend series lead over Yankees in Game 4

Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (103-59, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

ALCS: Houston leads the series 2-1

The Yankees are 57-24 in home games. New York has a team batting average of .255 this postseason, Gleyber Torres has lead them with an average of .417, including seven extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Astros are 47-34 on the road. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .286 this postseason, Alex Bregman leads them with an OBP of .485, including three extra base hits and three RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 64 extra base hits and is batting .280.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and has 112 RBIs.

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (right quad), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).