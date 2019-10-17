Nashville Predators face the Arizona Coyotes

Nashville Predators (4-2-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-2-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Nashville Predators.

Arizona went 27-19-4 in Western Conference games and 20-17-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Coyotes recorded six shutouts last season while compiling a .913 save percentage.

Nashville went 47-29-6 overall and 27-21-2 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Predators averaged 2.9 goals on 32.7 shots per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Coyotes Injuries: Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body).

Predators Injuries: Rocco Grimaldi: day to day (lower body), Filip Forsberg: day to day (lower body).