Ducks extend unbeaten home start, knock off Canes 4-2

Anaheim Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg (33) works against Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.

Adam Henrique and Troy Terry scored in the first period, Ryan Miller made 22 saves and the Anaheim Ducks remained unbeaten at home with a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

Carter Rowney scored a short-handed goal to put the Ducks up 4-0 early in the second period, chasing Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek. Jakob Silfverberg also scored in the second period for the Ducks, who are off to a 6-2-0 start under new coach Dallas Eakins after missing the playoffs last spring for the first time since 2012.

Haydn Fleury scored his first NHL goal for the Hurricanes, who lost in two of their three stops on a California road swing after a 5-1-0 start to the season. Erik Haula scored the Canes' opening goal before leaving with an injury from a check by Anaheim's Josh Manson.

The Ducks have won their first four games at Honda Center for the first time in five years. After falling behind 2-0 to Buffalo on Wednesday night, the Ducks scored nine consecutive goals over two games against two Eastern Conference division leaders, much to the delight of a home crowd that supported the NHL's lowest-scoring team last season.

Mrazek yielded four goals on 14 shots, with Rowney's incredible short-handed score ending his night. Mrazek has alternated starts with James Reimer all season, and he posted his 19th career shutout against the Kings on Tuesday.

Henrique put the Ducks ahead in the opening minutes when Rickard Rakell found him in open space for a wrist shot and his fifth goal in seven games. Henrique was among the Ducks' few consistent sources of offense last season, and he has thrived this fall on a line with Rakell and Silfverberg.

Terry got his first goal of the season shortly after Anaheim killed a penalty, redirecting a shot by Cam Fowler.

Silfverberg scored on his own rebound early in the second period, and Rowney followed with his short-handed goal from a sharp angle.

Haula tipped home a power-play goal midway through the second period. The goal was his sixth in nine games to start the season, but Haula went to the dressing room moments later after going down hard on an apparently clean check into the boards from Manson.

Fleury then scored his first goal in his 96th NHL game, walking in from the blue line for an unobstructed shot. The 23-year-old defenseman is in his third season with Carolina.

Miller was strong in a scoreless third period. The 39-year-old veteran backup to John Gibson has yielded three goals in his two starts.

NOTES: Anaheim D Brendan Guhle missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury, but C Devin Shore returned from a two-game absence. F Nick Ritchie was a scratch for the second time this season. ... Carolina dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Sebastian Aho and captain Jordan Staal logging extra shifts up front. ... Silfverberg played in his 500th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: A five-day break before visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Ducks: Host the Calgary Flames on Sunday.