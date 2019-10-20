Bayern, Germany defender Süle ruptures cruciate in left knee

Bayern Munich and Germany central defender Niklas Süle faces a long injury layoff with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The injury occurred early in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when he landed awkwardly after an aerial challenge.

Bayern says Süle's injury was diagnosed Sunday by club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt and that he was to undergo surgery to repair the damage the same day.

The club says it's a "tough blow" for both the player and team.

The 24-year-old Süle suffered a similar injury to the same knee during the 2014-15 season when he was playing for Hoffenheim.

Süle has started every competitive game for Bayern this season.

Germany coach Joachim Löw says, "It's very bitter news, in the first place of course for Niklas himself. All of us in the national team wish him a good recovery."

Löw says he is sure Süle will return, "but now we won't put any pressure on him at all and we will support him as best as we can."

Süle has made 24 appearances for Germany.