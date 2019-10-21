Vote now for the Week 7 high school football Athlete of the Week in the South Sound

Vote now for The News Tribune’s week seven high school football Athlete of the Week contest. The poll will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

You can read about each athlete’s accomplishments below.

THE CANDIDATES

Logan Brady, Steilacoom: Caught nine passes for 118 yards and four touchdowns in Steilacoom’s 35-14 win over Eatonville.

Justin Baker, Kennedy Catholic: Cal commit rushed three times for 86 yards and a touchdown in 60-10 win over Auburn Mountainview, while adding eight catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Gabe Johnson, Kentwood: Rushed 27 times for 277 yards and a touchdown and caught a 70-yard touchdown pass in 34-24 win over Tahoma.

Dylan Paine, Tumwater: T-Birds running back rushed 26 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns in No. 1 Tumwater’s 34-0 win over No. 5 W.F. West.

Kaden Martin, Emerald Ridge: Had a fumble recovery, two sacks and rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns in 21-14 win over Sumner.

Sean Skladany, Peninsula: Seahawks running back rushed 10 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns in 31-28 win over Yelm to keep Peninsula unbeaten in 3A SSC play. Also forced the game-sealing fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Darion Brown, River Ridge: Rushed 12 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns in 50-29 win over Washington.

Junior Faafiti, Franklin Pierce: Tallied three interceptions and a fumble recovery in 45-36 win over Foster.

Luke Holcomb, Puyallup: Viks’ QB completed 6-of-11 passes for three touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the first half of 62-0 win over South Kitsap.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.