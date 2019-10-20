Backlund propels Flames to 2-1 victory over Ducks

Anaheim Ducks' Ondrej Kase (25) jumps in front of the puck next to Calgary Flames goaltender Cam Talbot (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. AP Photo

Cam Talbot and Michael Stone haven't played much through the first three weeks of the Calgary Flames' season. They made the most of their opportunities Sunday night.

Talbot made 29 saves and Stone scored the Flames' first goal as they rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Mikael Backlund broke a tie with 11:03 left, and Calgary snapped a three-game road losing streak, bouncing back from a disappointing 4-1 loss at Los Angeles on Saturday which some called "embarrassing" due to their effort.

"I thought everyone took accountability for last night," Talbot said. "I liked our work ethic and dedication in our zone to get the pucks out."

It was Talbot's second start and first win with the Flames. The seven-year veteran, who was with Edmonton and Philadelphia last season, signed with Calgary as a free agent.

He allowed up an early second-period goal to Jakob Silfverberg but stopped Silfverberg on a breakaway midway through the period before making 11 saves in the third, many on one-timers. Nick Ritchie had a point-blank chance in front of the net but could not convert.

"When they pushed, Talbot was there," Calgary coach Bill Peters said. "The work he has had with us has been good. We have a lot of confidence in him and as we get busier you will see him more."

Stone — who was playing in only his third game — tied it at 15:32 of the second with a one-timer from near the blueline for his first point. Anaheim goaltender John Gibson didn't get a clear look as Calgary's Sean Monahan and Anaheim's Michael Del Zotto were battling in front of the net when Stone's slap shot got through.

"It felt good to contribute, it's been a while since I've done that," Stone said. "To get in there and get rewarded was nice."

Backlund scored when he got a pass from Matthew Tkachuk on a 2-on-1 rush after a neutral zone turnover and beat Gibson with a snap shot from the right faceoff circle.

"I don't think Gibson expected an early pass. I was going to catch it and just changed my mind," said Backlund, who has a goal in two straight games.

Gibson made 27 saves for Anaheim, which lost for the first time in five home games.

Silfverberg opened the scoring 12 seconds into the second when he beat Talbot top shelf from the left faceoff circle after taking the pass from Hampus Lindholm. Silfverberg — who has five goals this season — has scored in three straight games.

"I thought we had numerous chances to not only tie it but go ahead by a couple and we just couldn't get it in the net," Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said.

NOTES: The Ducks were 0 for 3 on the power play and have just one goal in 22 chances this season. ... Calgary forward Milan Lucic skated in his 900th game. He is in his first season with the Flames after previous stints with Boston, Los Angeles and Edmonton. ... Anaheim D Josh Manson has three assists in the last three games. ... The 16 goals allowed by the Ducks at home are the least they have allowed through five games. The previous mark was 17 in 2006-07.

UP NEXT

Flames: Return home to face Washington on Tuesday.

Ducks: Hit the road for four games starting Tuesday at Nashville.