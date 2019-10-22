Toronto opens season at home against New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors

Toronto; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

The Toronto Raptors host the New Orleans Pelicans for the season opener.

Toronto finished 58-24 overall a season ago while going 32-9 at home. The Raptors gave up 108.4 points per game while committing 21 fouls last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

New Orleans went 33-49 overall with a 14-27 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Pelicans gave up 116.8 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: out (groin).

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee).