Seahawks indeed make a trade...for the Detroit Lions’ starting safety

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes for a touchdown over Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
AP
The Seahawks have indeed made a trade...for the Detroit Lions’ starting safety.
Seattle is sending a fifth-round draft choice to Detroit for safety Quandre Diggs and a seventh-round pick in 2021, according to Tom Pelissaro of NFL Network.
The Seahawks have starting strong safety Bradley McDougald and primary backup Lano Hill both injured with indefinite returns to playing. Free safety Tedric Thompson has allowed big pass plays multiple times this season.
This story will be updated.
Gregg Bell is the Seahawks and NFL writer for The News Tribune. In January 2019 he was named the Washington state sportswriter of the year by the National Sports Media Association. He started covering the NFL in 2002 as the Oakland Raiders beat writer for The Sacramento Bee. The Ohio native began covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season of 2005. In a prior life he graduated from West Point and served as a tactical intelligence officer in the U.S. Army, so he may ask you to drop and give him 10.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Comments