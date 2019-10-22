Seahawks indeed make a trade...for the Detroit Lions’ starting safety

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes for a touchdown over Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) AP

The Seahawks have indeed made a trade...for the Detroit Lions’ starting safety.

Seattle is sending a fifth-round draft choice to Detroit for safety Quandre Diggs and a seventh-round pick in 2021, according to Tom Pelissaro of NFL Network.

The Seahawks have starting strong safety Bradley McDougald and primary backup Lano Hill both injured with indefinite returns to playing. Free safety Tedric Thompson has allowed big pass plays multiple times this season.

This story will be updated.

