Kopitar scores in 3rd, Kings beat Jets 3-2

Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Drew Doughty (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Fred Greenslade

Anze Kopitar scored a power-play goal in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Tuesday night.

Austin Wagner and Kurtis MacDermid also scored for the Kings, who won their second straight game after losing the previous three. Jonathan Quick, who got an assist on Kopitar's fourth goal of the season, stopped 26 shots.

Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets, who lost four of five on a homestand.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 following the second.

Kopitar turned on the speed to get around Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and took a backhand shot that bounced off goalie Connor Hellebuyck's arm into the net at 5:52 of the third.

The Kings were outshooting the Jets 11-2 just over seven minutes into the game after Winnipeg took a pair of early penalties.

Wagner's goal at 10:32 was off a rebound into an open side of the net, but the Hellebuyck was distracted by the stick of teammate Dmitry Kulikov that got tangled in his mask.

Connor beat Quick with a high shot to tie it with just under three minutes left after a Kings' turnover in their end. His fourth goal of the season was Winnipeg's first 5-on-5 goal in 255:20, dating back to Oct. 13.

The Kings outshot the Jets 21-5 in the first period and boosted the margin to 32-17 after the second.

Los Angeles went ahead 2-1 at 4:16 of the second after a review of MacDermid's shot determined the puck had crossed the goal line before Hellebuyck stopped it with his pad.

Ehlers tied it up after tipping in a point shot by Neal Pionk with 7:32 left.

NOTES: Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice changed his top two lines during the second period, putting Ehlers up with center Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine, and moving Blake Wheeler alongside center Bryan Little and Connor. ... The Jets had three power plays in the second. They finished the game 0 for 5 with the man advantage. The Kings were 1 for 4.

UP NEXT

Kings: At St. Louis on Thursday night.

Jets: Faces Calgary on Saturday in the Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan.