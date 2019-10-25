Russell Wilson might be the MVP, but nine QBs rank ahead of him in merchandise sales

Almost halfway through the season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is a favorite to be the NFL’s most valuable player. However, when it comes to merchandise sales, he’s only 10th among league quarterbacks.

In a study done by the NFL Players Association, Wilson ranks 15th overall in a list of the top 50 players in merchandise sales. NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO, Funko and Wincraft are included in the study. NFLPA-licensed product categories include video games, jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, photos, bobbleheads, drinkware and pet products.

Russell Wilson is the lone Seahawk on the list; the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets each have four players in the top 50.

New England quarterback Tom Brady leads the top 50 list for the seventh time, and it’s also his 16th time on this list. Among quarterbacks, Brady, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (No. 2), Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield (No. 3), Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (No. 7), Dallas’ Dak Prescott (No. 10), Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky (No. 11), Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz (No. 12), New Orleans’ Drew Brees (No. 13) and the New York Jets’ Sam Darnold (No. 14) all rank ahead of Wilson.

Here is how the top 10 shakes out based on sales from March 1-Aug. 31 2019:

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Chiefs Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Bears Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys