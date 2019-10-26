Pulisic scores hat trick as Chelsea beats Burnley 4-2

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Anthony Devlin

Christian Pulisic scored a hat trick as the American announced his arrival in the English Premier League by powering Chelsea to a 4-2 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The win extended a seven-game winning run for Chelsea's young squad and strengthened its hold on a Champions League spot in fourth.

Making his first league start since August, Pulisic seized the opportunity with a superb solo goal in the 21st minute — his first goal at Chelsea.

Pulisic snatched the ball off defender Matthew Lowton near the halfway line and charged forward, beating James Tarkowski with a stepover before striking the ball low into the far corner.

Pulisic completed his hat trick with a header off Mason Mount's cross in the 56th.

Willian added a fourth two minutes later on a counterattack.

Burnley's late goals from Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil gave faint hope of a comeback.

Pulisic scored the second hat trick by a U.S. player in league history after Clint Dempsey scored three in Fulham's 5-2 defeat of Newcastle in 2012.

Since last month's loss to Liverpool, Chelsea has won four straight league games and seven in all competitions.