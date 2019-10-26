Matt Ryan out for Sunday. Seahawks will get a different Matt in Atlanta.

The Seahawks are getting a different Matt in Atlanta.

It should be a more welcomed one.

The Falcons (1-6) announced Saturday Matt Ryan is out for Sunday’s game here against Seattle (5-2) because of a sprained ankle. That ends his streak of consecutive games played at 163.

So instead it’s Matt Schaub starting for Atlanta.

Seattle goes from having to defend the 2016 NFL MVP and Super Bowl quarterback Matt to a 38-year-old one. This will be Schaub’s first start in almost four full years, since Dec. 6, 2015, for Baltimore in a loss at Miami.

He’s been with the Falcons for 2 1./2 seasons since then. He’s appeared in 10 games behind Ryan, the last being last weekend. Schaub completed all six of his passes at the end of Atlanta’s 37-10 home loss to the previously slumping Los Angeles Rams, after Ryan got what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain while getting sacked.

This will be the first game Ryan has missed since 2009.

Pete Carroll said Friday the team expected Ryan to start and had been preparing all week for that—but that the Seahawks don’t expect Atlanta’s offense to change with Schaub leading it.

This story will be updated.