Southern Utah scores 4 TDs in 1st quarter, eases by Idaho St

Chris Helbig was 20-of-25 passing for 268 yards and four touchdowns, Carlton Johnson returned one of his two interceptions for a 51-yard touchdown and Southern Utah cruised by Idaho State 59-34 on Saturday.

Helbig also had one of SUU's three rushing touchdowns as the Thunderbirds carried it 56 times for 233 yards. He now has 13 touchdown passes on the season to go along with six on the ground.

There were six combined touchdowns in the first quarter — including two passing and one running for Helbig — and four in the fourth. Helbig connected with Cody Frampton late in the third quarter for a 25-point lead.

Thomas Duckett carried it 14 times for 91 yards and a score for Southern Utah (2-7, 1-4 Big Sky). Nela Otukolo had the Thunderbirds' third interception.

Idaho State (3-5, 2-3) had two rushers with over 100 yards on the ground in Ty Flanagan (112) and Malakai Rango (105). Matt Struck threw for 171 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.