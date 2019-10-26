Heat spoil Bucks’ home opener, rally to 131-126 win in OT

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) drives against the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Milwaukee. AP Photo

Goran Dragic scored 25 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added and the Miami Heat rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime 131-126 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists, but last season's MVP also had eight turnovers and fouled out with 2:31 to play in overtime. Antetokounmpo also fouled out of Thursday night in Houston.

After trailing 74-53 with less than 11:00 to play in the third quarter, the Heat outscored Milwaukee 78-52 the rest of the way, including 49-33 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Kendrick Nun scored 18 points before fouling out for the Heat, who had seven players score in double digits. Miami rookie Tyler Herro, a Milwaukee native, finished with 14.

Khris Middleton added 25 points for the Bucks.

Heat guard Jimmy Butler missed his second straight game after he and his girlfriend welcomed a baby on Wednesday.

TIP-INS

Heat: Derrick Jones Jr. left with a left leg injury and did not return.

Bucks: Antetokounmpo came one assist shy of becoming the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in consecutive games to start a season (Magic Johnson in 1981 and '82, Jerry Lucas in '72 and Oscar Robertson in '61).

UP NEXT

Heat: Play at the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Bucks: Host the Cavaliers on Monday.

