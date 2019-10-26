South Carolina St snaps Bethune-Cookman’s 5-game win streak

Tyrece Nick threw for a touchdown and ran for another as South Carolina State beat Bethune-Cookman 27-19 on Saturday night, snapping the Wildcats' five-game winning streak.

Nick opened the scoring with a 1-yard sneak and made it 20-13 with a 13-yard connection to Shaquan Davis. Zafir Kelly capped SCSU's 21-point run with a 55-yard interception return at the end of the first half for a 27-13 lead.

Nick completed 7 of 9 passes for 61 yards and carried it 17 times for 88 yards for South Carolina State (5-2, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Coach Buddy Pough extended his school record with his 130th victory.

Akevious Williams was 12-of-27 passing for 262 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Bethune-Cookman (6-2, 4-1). Darryl Powell Jr. capped the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown catch with 1:21 left in the third quarter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Wildcats were held to 59 yards rushing on 39 carries.