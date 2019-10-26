Louisiana Tech rolls in 42-21 win over UTEP

J'Mar Smith threw three touchdown passes, Justin Henderson ran for two scores and Louisiana Tech rolled to a 42-21 victory over UTEP on Saturday night to remain undefeated atop the Conference USA standings.

Louisiana Tech (7-1, 4-0) has won seven straight games against UTEP (1-6, 0-4).

Smith was 29-of-35 passing for 338 yards that included scoring throws to three receivers.

Henderson's 3-yard touchdown run capped a 91-yard drive to end the first half with the Bulldogs leading 28-7, and his 1-yard run late in the third quarter stretched the lead to 42-7. Henderson finished with 65 yards rushing on 17 carries and had six catches for 73 yards.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Treyvon Hughes scored on a 5-yard touchdown run for UTEP that tied the game 7-7 late in the first quarter. Kai Locksley had a 1-yard touchdown run and threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing in the fourth quarter for the Miners.