Ottawa Senators take on the San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks (4-6-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-7-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa finished 29-47-6 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 18-19-4 at home. The Senators scored 242 total goals last season, 46 on power plays and four shorthanded.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall a season ago while going 21-16-4 on the road. The Sharks scored 57 power play goals with a 23.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.