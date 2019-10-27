Sports
President Trump attends Astros-Nationals World Series game, gets booed by Washington D.C. crowd
Just before the Washington Nationals arrived back in Washington D.C. after winning the first two games of the 2019 World Series, President Donald Trump announced he would be attending Game 5 between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.
In the lead up to Trump’s appearance, there was much speculation of how things would go down with the embattled Commander in Chief taking in a baseball game with approval ratings at a floundering point. There was even some speculation that Trump would throw out the first pitch but that was squashed quickly as chef and local hero Jose Andres threw out the first pitch.
Attending the game with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were a group of vets, along with Lindsey Graham, Liz Cheney, Mark Meadows, and Matt Gaetz among others.
Just before the start of the fourth inning, Trump was seen on the video board and a collective boo with sprinkled-in cheers from the Nationals crowd.
Obviously, Trump is used to large and favorable crowds with his spirited rallies held across the nation but instead of cheers there were loud boos just minutes away from the White House.
