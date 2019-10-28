Vote now for the Week 8 high school football Athlete of the Week in the South Sound

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s week eight high school football Athlete of the Week contest. The poll will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

You can read about each athlete’s accomplishments below.

THE CANDIDATES

Austin Teague, Washington: Patriots’ QB completed 9-of-20 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Also rushed four times for 39 yards and two touchdowns in 37-33 win over Clover Park.

Chance McDonald, Steilacoom: Sentinels’ QB completed 15-of-20 passes for 443 yards and seven touchdowns in 55-20 win over River Ridge.

Peyton Bice, Peninsula: In 42-3 Fish Bowl win against crosstown rival Gig Harbor, Seahawks’ QB completed 17-of-20 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic: Lancers’ QB completed 18-of-29 passes for 403 yards and seven touchdowns in 69-36 win over Kentwood in 4A NPSL title game. Also passed 10,000 career passing yards in the win.

Justin Baker, Kennedy Catholic: Caught seven passes for 166 yards and five touchdowns in 69-36 win over Kentwood in 4A NPSL title game.

Parker Johnson, Cascade Christian: Completed 12-of-21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in 61-6 win over Charles Wright in 1A Nisqually matchup. Also rushed five times for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

Julien Simon, Lincoln: Rushed 12 times for 41 yards and three touchdowns in No. 3 Lincoln’s 42-21 win over No. 6 Lakes in a rematch of last year’s 3A PCL title game.

Ethan Hobart, Orting: Rushed 22 times for 167 yards and a touchdown in 28-27 win over Franklin Pierce to win 2A SPSL Valley.

Malaki Roberson, Graham-Kapowsin: Caught eight passes for 168 yards and a touchdown in 49-0 win over Rogers. Also rushed twice for 30 yards and two touchdowns.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.