Brazil’s Corinthians win Women’s Copa Libertadores

Brazil's Corinthians celebrate winning the Women's Copa Libertadores soccer tournament after their 2-0 victory over Brazil's Ferroviaria at Atahualpa Stadium in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. AP Photo

Brazil's Corinthians has won its second Women's Copa Libertadores title.

The Sao Paulo-based team beat state rival Ferroviaria 2-0 in the final on Monday in Quito.

Corinthians also won in 2017, and has yet to lose a match in its two campaigns.

Both goals came from counterattacks.

Substitute Giovanna Crivelari scored from close range in the 74th minute, and Juliete in the 90th with a cross shot.

The new South American champion lost the Brazilian championship to Ferroviaria on penalties in September.