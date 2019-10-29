NCAA investigating No. 12 Seton Hall; Willard out 2 games

FILE- In this March 16, 2019, file photo, Seton Hall guard Myles Powell, left, goes up for a shot against Villanova forward Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big East Conference tournament in New York. With preseason All America Myles Powell and three other starters back, it’s no surprise Seton Hall is No. 12. AP Photo

The NCAA has launched an investigation into the basketball program at No 12 Seton Hall.

The university announced the probe Tuesday, saying coach Kevin Willard is sitting out the Pirates' exhibition against Misericordia that night and the season opener on Nov. 5 against Wagner.

Seton Hall didn't say what the NCAA enforcement staff was investigating, but it was working with the ruling body for college sports. Assistant coach Grant Billmeier will coach the team for the two games Willard is out.

"Seton Hall University has been working collaboratively with the NCAA enforcement staff to address an infraction within our men's basketball program," the university statement said. "Our department has been proactive in our review and has been fully cooperating with the NCAA enforcement staff."

The Asbury Park Press reported the investigation involved recruiting tampering, and the New York Post said it involved the transfer of Taurean Thompson from Syracuse in the fall of 2017.

After sitting out a year, Thompson played in 27 games last season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Seton Hall has made the last four NCAA Tournaments under Willard. The 44-year-old became the Pirates coach in 2010-11. He has posted a 169-126 record. Previously, he had served as the head coach at Iona from 2007-2010.

Willard was not immediately available for comment.

Athletic department spokesman Thomas Chen said he could not provide additional information beyond the school statement.

"As head coach, Coach Willard assumes responsibility for the program, including this underlying violation, and has agreed to sit out the Oct. 29 exhibition contest and the Nov. 5 game," the statement continued. "This matter is still in review, and as a result, we will refrain from commenting any further until it is resolved. Seton Hall is and always will be committed to a culture of compliance, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure it."

The Pirates return four starters from last year's team, led by preseason All-American Myles Powell.