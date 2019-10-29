Hawks’ Trae Young injured, leaves game in Miami

Atlanta guard Trae Young left the Hawks' game in Miami on Tuesday night early in the second quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his right ankle.

Young was hurt on a drive about 2 minutes into the second quarter. He went into the air and landed on the foot of Miami's Justise Winslow, twisting his ankle awkwardly. Young was eventually helped to his feet, unable to put any weight on that leg, and went to the Hawks locker room for further evaluation.

There was no immediate word on severity of the injury.

Young was the Eastern Conference player of the week for the opening week of the season. He entered Tuesday averaging 34 points through Atlanta's first three games.