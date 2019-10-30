Sports

Out of nowhere, Seahawks put starting safety Tedric Thompon on injured reserve

RENTON

The Seahawks have found a way to clear their issue of too many safeties.

They are putting one on injured reserve, out of nowhere.

The team announced Wednesday Tedric Thompson, their starting free safety, is now on IR with a previously undisclosed shoulder injury.

That clears space for impressive rookie Marquise Blair to join Bradley McDougald returning from back spasms and newly acquired Quandre Diggs likely making his Seahawks debut also at safety Sunday against Tampa Bay.

This story will be updated.

