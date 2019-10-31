Atlanta and Miami meet in Southeast Division matchup

Miami Heat (3-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

Miami travels to Atlanta for a Southeast Division matchup.

Atlanta finished 29-53 overall and 16-36 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Hawks averaged 25.8 assists per game on 41.4 made field goals last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Miami went 39-43 overall and 7-9 in Southeast Division action in the 2018-19 season. The Heat shot 45% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta and Miami square off for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 112-97 on Oct. 29. Tyler Herro led the way with 29 points.

Hawks Injuries: Allen Crabbe III: out (knee), Trae Young: out (ankle), Evan Turner: day to day (achilles), Chandler Parsons: out (knee).

Heat Injuries: Derrick Jones Jr.: out (groin), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain).