Fans get first look at Men’s UW basketball team during 87-63 win over Western.

Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) throws down a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) helps put in a shot by Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) dunks during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) throws down a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) goes up for a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) drives under the basket and scores during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) blocks a shot by Western’s D’Angelo Minnis. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) goes up for a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) shoots a three-point-shot during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) and Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) laugh after a missed alley-oop during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) puts up a shot as he’s defended by Western’s Jalen green during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) puts up a shot during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies center Bryan Penn-Johnson (23) fouls Western’s Trevor Jasinsky during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) throws down a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Marcus Tsohonis (15) hits the ground going after a loose ball during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) passes to Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) puts up a shot during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) throws down a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Nate Roberts (1) puts up a shot during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) puts up a shot during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Head Coach Mike Hopkins pushes Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) and Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) back onto the court after a meeting during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) dunks during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Raequan Battle (21) shoots a three-point-shot during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Raequan Battle (21) reacts after a three-point-shot during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies center Bryan Penn-Johnson (23) goes up for a rebound during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Players collide under the basket while going after a rebound during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Coach Mike Hopkins talks with Washington Huskies center Bryan Penn-Johnson (23) during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Travis Rice (30) reacts after a three-point-shot during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies center Riley Sorn (52) blocks a shot by Western’s Jalen Green during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) throws down a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Coach Mike Hopkins points to the bench during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Elijah Hardy (10) drives to the basket during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmunson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
