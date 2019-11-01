Five Seahawks starters who were issues midweek are good to go for Sunday versus Tampa Bay

The Seahawks have some good injury news, for a change.

The five starters who missed or were limited in practice by injuries on Wednesday are all ready to play Sunday against Tampa Bay: Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown (biceps, knee), defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle), linebacker K.J. Wright (knee), defensive tackle Al Woods (neck) and left guard Mike Iupati (knee).

Bradley McDougald is also not listed on the injury report Seattle released Friday for Sunday’s game. The strong safety hasn’t started the last two games because of back spasms, but he is ready to against his former team.

McDougald and rookie Marquise Blair are ready to start Sunday. The Seahawks put struggling starting free safety Tedric Thompson on injured reserve this week because he needs shoulder surgery for a torn labrum.

Thompson joined center Justin Britt as the starters who went on IR this week. Britt needs reconstructive knee surgery. He tore an anterior cruciate ligament last weekend six plays into the game at Atlanta.

Backup safety Lano Hill is doubtful to play against Tampa Bay. He remains out indefinitely with an elbow injury.

Quandre Diggs, the safety obtained in a trade with Detroit for last week, apparently will have to wait at least until the Nov. 11 game at San Francisco to make his Seattle debut. He is doubtful with a hamstring injury he got last month while with the Lions.

Coach Pete Carroll said this week more extensive issues with Diggs’ hamstring were found and they are taking a cautious approach to get him healthy for the rest of this season.

Defensive end Quinton Jefferson is doubtful to play Sunday because of his strained oblique. Seattle’s most consistent producer on an underwhelming pass rush so far this season missed last weekend’s win at Atlanta.