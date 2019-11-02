Discriminatory chants mar Roma’s 2-1 win over Napoli

Roma's Edin Dzeko talks to fans as the match was briefly suspended because fans were making racist chants against Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Napoli, at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. AP Photo

A brief suspension for discriminatory chants marred Roma's 2-1 win over struggling Napoli in Serie A on Saturday.

Referee Gianluca Rocchi made the decision in the second half after Roma fans aimed anti-territorial chants — which are treated in the same manner as racist chants — at Napoli. The game resumed after a few minutes.

Rocchi had already ordered an announcement to be made over the Stadio Olimpico's public address system asking fans to stop the chants.

During the suspension, Rocchi gathered teams in the center circle, then Roma forward Edin Dzeko went over and encouraged fans to applaud rather than jeer the opposition.

Roma led 2-0 at the time of the suspension with goals from Nicolò Zaniolo and Jordan Veretout.

Shortly after the interruption, Arkadiusz Milik pulled one back for Napoli.

Roma extended its unbeaten run to six matches and moved up to third place, one point ahead of Atalanta, which hosts Cagliari on Sunday.

Napoli, which has earned just three points in its last five matches, dropped to seventh.

Zaniolo put the hosts ahead with a shot from the edge of the area early on and Veretout added a second-half penalty.

Also, Aleksandar Kolarov had a first-half penalty saved by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret then Roma defender Chris Smalling cleared a dangerous effort off the goal line with a bicycle kick.

Napoli also hit the goal frame twice on a single action in a fast-paced first half, while Roma's Justin Kluivert hit the bar after the break.

Milik redirected a cross at the far post for Napoli's goal, finishing off a swift counterattack.

Roma ended with 10 men when Mert Çetin picked up his second yellow for a foul on Fernando Llorente. Milik's ensuing free kick seven minutes into stoppage time was deflected way over the goal.