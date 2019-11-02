Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Raptors

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) and center Andre Drummond (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Detroit. AP Photo

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 115-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night in the first meeting between the teams since the Eastern Conference finals.

Eric Bledsoe added 14 points and five assists, and Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez each had 11 points.

The Bucks had the best record in the East last season and took a 2-0 lead over the Raptors in the conference finals, but Toronto took the next four en route to its first NBA championship.

In this rematch, Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 36 points and Pascal Siakam had 16 for Toronto.

PISTONS 113, NETS 109

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 25 points and 20 rebounds, Bruce Brown added career highs of 22 points and seven assists and Detroit beat Brooklyn.

Luke Kennard finished with 24 points and helped seal it with a driving basket and two free throws in the final 30 seconds of both teams' second game in two nights.

Drummond had at least 20 points and 20 rebounds for the third straight game and fourth time in seven games this season. He added six assists, five blocks and three steals.

Kyrie Irving had his first triple-double with Brooklyn with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Taurean Prince added 20 points.

SUNS 114, GRIZZLIES 105

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 21 points and Aron Baynes hit a career-high four 3-pointers and had 20 points in Phoenix's victory over Memphis.

The two combined to shoot 14 of 23 from the field and the Suns finished at 50%, going 14 of 34 from 3-point range. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15 points and Frank Kaminsky had 14.

Rookie Ja Morant led Memphis with 24 points and seven assists, Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke each had 16 points, and Clarke added 11 rebounds.

HORNETS 93, WARRIORS 87

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Terry Rozier made a short go-ahead jumper and added two free throws with 4.9 seconds left after missing three straight, and Charlotte held off injury-depleted Golden State.

Dwayne Bacon scored 25 points while Rozier finished with 20 points and seven assists to help the Hornets win their second straight after back-to-back losses to the Lakers and Clippers.

Erich Paschall had a season-high 25 points for Golden State while starting in place of injured Draymond Green. Green suffered a torn ligament in his left index finger on Friday night, joining a long list of injured Warriors. Golden State is 1-5.

NUGGETS 91, MAGIC 87

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 20 points and seven rebounds and both made big late plays to help Denver beat Orlando.

Jokic hit a shot from the corner with 1:53 left to put Denver up 84-81. Murray made a jumper with 1:24 left, drove for a dunk and an 88-83 lead with 35 seconds remaining, and wrapped up the victory with two free throws with 5.1 seconds left.

Nikola Vuevic scored 24 points for Orlando. Aaron Gordon added 21 points and nine rebounds.

TIMBERWOLVES 131, WIZARDS 109

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Robert Covington and Jarrett Culver each added 20 and Minnesota cruised past Washington.

Minnesota improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2012-13. They played with Karl-Anthony Towns serving the first of a two-game suspension for an altercation with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid on Wednesday night,

Bradley Beal scored 30 points for Washington. The Wizards are 1-4.

THUNDER 115, PELICANS 104

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and eight rebounds in Oklahoma City's victory over New Orleans.

Dennis Schroder and rookie Darius Bazley each added 17 points, Danilo Gallinari had 16 points and Chris Paul finished with 15 points and nine assists. JJ Redick scored 17 points for the Pelicans.