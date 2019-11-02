Huskies fall to Utah 33-28

Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) looks on from the sideline after a three-and-out during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies wide receiver Jordan Chin (82) makes a touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant (1) pulls in a catch before running it in for a touchdown during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant (1) gets into the end zone as he’s tackled by Utah Utes defensive back R.J. Hubert (10) during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) and Washington Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant (1) celebrate Bryant’s touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) dives into the endzone for a touchdown during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is hit by Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5) as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah fans greet Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) walks along the sideline after a three-and-out during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) throws under pressure during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen walks along the sideline during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies offensive lineman Trey Adams (72) walks on the field after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) gets into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) prepares to throw under pressure from Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies wide receiver Marquis Spiker (8) celebrates a catch during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) makes a catch in front of Washington Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon (19) during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) fumbles the ball during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) walks back to the sideline. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) can’t pull down a catch during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen and Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham meet after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
The Huskies walk off the field after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) rushes during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant (1) celebrates his touchdown. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Captain Husky gets the fans pumped during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Fans cheer during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies defensive back Asa Turner (20) tackles Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2). The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) throws under pressure. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5) hits Utes wide receiver Derrick Vickers (8) during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) recovers a fumble by Utah Utes wide receiver Derrick Vickers (8) during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) drops back to pass The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) rushes during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) makes a catch during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) throws a pass during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) makes a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com