Unheralded Cagliari nears the Champions League places

Cagliari's players celebrate after Atalanta's Mario Pasalic scored an own-goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Cagliari at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Paolo Magni

Quietly putting together a season that could be one to remember, Cagliari moved into contention for the Champions League places with a 2-0 win at 10-man Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday.

An own goal from Mario Pasalic and a score from Christian Oliva moved Cagliari level on points with fourth-placed Atalanta.

Cagliari has not qualified for European competition in a quarter century, since reaching the semifinals of the 1994 UEFA Cup — the competition which has since been renamed the Europa League.

The top four finishers in Serie A qualify for the Champions League, while the fifth- and sixth-place finishers enter the Europa League.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After opening the season with two losses, Cagliari is now on a nine-match unbeaten run.

What's more is that it was the first time this season that Atalanta — which still leads the league with 30 goals scored — was held to a clean sheet.

Also this season, Cagliari won away at Napoli and drew at Roma.

The Sardinian club went ahead after the hour mark when a Cagliari free kick deflected off two Atalanta players before going in.

Alejandro "Papu" Gomez had Atalanta's best chance when he blasted a shot off the crossbar in the 38th. The ball ricocheted into the back of goalkeeper Robin Olsen's neck but then bounced back over the bar.

A few minutes later, Atalanta forward Josip Ilicic was sent off for kicking Charalambos Lykogiannis in the back of the leg after the pair wrestled near the sideline.

Just before the hour mark, Oliva doubled Cagliari's advantage by finishing off a swift counterattack.