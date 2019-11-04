Vote now for the Week 9 high school football Athlete of the Week in the South Sound

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s week nine high school football Athlete of the Week contest. The poll will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

You can read about each athlete’s accomplishments below.

THE CANDIDATES

Joseph Dwyer, Puyallup: Receiver hauled in nine catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in 59-13 win over Rogers.

Sean Skladany, Peninsula: Rushed 12 times for 95 yards and four touchdowns in 49-7 over Capital, completing an undefeated run through the 3A South Sound Conference.

Claudell Quinland, Franklin Pierce: Threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns in 27-25 SPSL 2A playoff win over Eatonville.

Justin Brennan, Lakes: Completed 11-of-15 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of Lakes’ 55-3 win over Wilson.

Abner Sio-Fetaui, Lincoln: Rushed 19 times for 166 yards and a touchdown in 35-21 PCL 3A championship game win over Bethel.

Brynna Nixon, Fife: Became the first female quarterback in school history to throw for a touchdown in 50-21 SPSL 2A playoff win over Clover Park.

Cameron Parker, Bethel: Caught three passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in loss to Lincoln in 3A PCL title game.

Nate Thomas, Graham-Kapowsin: Completed 7-of-13 passes for 100 yards, and rushed eight times for 88 yards and two touchdowns in 28-14 win over Sumner, completing an undefeated regular season for the Eagles.

Parker Johnson, Cascade Christian: Completed 14-of-18 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns in 60-0 win over Klahowya. Also rushed twice for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom: Did a little of everything in Steilacoom’s 49-7 SPSL 2A playoff win over Orting, scoring a 59-yard punt return touchdown, a 47-yard interception returned for a touchdown and a 14-yard touchdown catch.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.