Winnipeg hosts New Jersey following overtime win

New Jersey Devils (3-5-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (8-7-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit Winnipeg after the Jets took down Vegas 4-3 in overtime.

The Jets are 3-4-0 at home. Winnipeg serves 4.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Dmitry Kulikov leads them averaging 0.7.

The Devils are 1-3-0 in road games. New Jersey averages 11.2 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Kyle Palmieri leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

Winnipeg defeated New Jersey 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has recorded 15 total points while scoring five goals and collecting 10 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has recorded six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Andy Greene leads the Devils with a plus-4 in eight games played this season. Palmieri has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .873 save percentage.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: Patrik Laine: day to day (lower body).

Devils Injuries: Jesper Bratt: day to day (upper body).