Scott leads William & Mary past High Point 70-56

Thornton Scott had a career-high 22 points as William & Mary got past High Point 70-56 on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Scott shot 6 for 8 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Nathan Knight had 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Tribe. Andy Van Vliet added 10 rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 17 points for the Panthers. Eric Coleman Jr. added seven rebounds. Emmanuel Izunabor had three blocks.

William & Mary travels to play American on Friday. High Point takes on Wofford on the road on Saturday.

