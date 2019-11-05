Jacobson scores 20, Iowa State pounds MVSU 110-74

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton, center, grabs a rebound between Mississippi Valley State's Brandon Kimble, left, and Richard Rivers Jr., right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. AP Photo

Senior Michael Jacobson led seven Cyclones in double figures with 20 points and nine rebounds and Iowa State throttled Mississippi Valley State 110-74 in its season opener on Tuesday.

Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and six steals for the Cyclones, who improved to 7-0 against the Delta Devils.

Iowa State used first-half runs of 15-0 and 16-0 to put away MVSU, which might be the least experienced team in the country. Though the Cyclones struggled at times in their half-court defense, they were pests in transition. Iowa State forced 17 turnovers in the first half and 21overall.

The Cyclones led 56-33 at halftime despite hitting just 5 of 19 3s. Iowa State heated up in the second half though, finishing 13 of 35 from beyond the arc.

Prentiss Nixon scored 16 points in his debut for the Cyclones, and Solomon Young added 12 in his first game back after a medical redshirt season a year ago.

Michael Green had 22 for the Delta Devils.

THE BIG PICTURE:

Iowa State: If the opener is any indication, Haliburton and Bolton — the Penn State transfer granted immediate eligibility in the offseason — will lead the team in minutes. Freshman guard Tre Jackson cracked coach Steve Prohm's notoriously tight rotation for the opener, as did sophomore bigs George Conditt and Zion Griffin in reserve roles. Griffin scored 11 points with six boards and Conditt had 10 points in 10 minutes.

MVSU: The Delta Devils, led by first-year coach Lindsey Hunter — the former NBA player and one-time interim head coach in Phoenix — have a lot of work to do. MVSU lost a staggering 14 out of 17 players from last year's team. But considering that the Devils went 6-26 in 2018-19, maybe that's not a bad thing.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at Oregon State on Saturday.

The Delta Devils continue their bye game tour with a trip to Utah on Friday.