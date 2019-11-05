Betrand lifts Towson over George Washington 72-58

Allen Betrand registered 18 points and six rebounds as Towson topped George Washington 72-58 on Tuesday night.

Juwan Gray had 17 points for Towson. Brian Fobbs added 12 points and six rebounds. Jason Gibson had 11 points for the hosts.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 15 points for the Colonials. Maceo Jack added 14 points. Arnaldo Toro had 10 rebounds.

Towson plays Bryn Athyn at home on Friday. George Washington plays Howard at home on Saturday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25