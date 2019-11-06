Seahawks vs. 49ers: What you need to know about Seattle’s upcoming opponent, the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

The NFL is better when the San Francisco 49ers are among the best teams in all of football.

But don’t tell that to any Seahawks fan this week. In a rare huge Monday Night Football game, the Seattle Seahawks take on perhaps the league’s biggest surprise this season. So, what do you need to know about the San Francisco 49ers before Monday’s showdown?

Jerry Rice’s Bold Pick

49er legend Jerry Rice was on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday morning and was feeling pretty good when talking about his former club. Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith both discussed how the Niners could make a deep playoff run, yet it was Rice who took it a step further.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The GOAT speaks.@JerryRice says the 49ers are going to win the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/9kpixLwn4j — First Take (@FirstTake) November 4, 2019

If the Niners win it all, we’re going to look back and think this was a pretty cool moment. If not, we’re gonna look back and see this replayed two or three times when Jerry Rice is on “Radio Row” during Super Bowl week next February.

Party like it’s 1990

The 49ers have put together some fantastic seasons over the last 35-40 years, but only twice have they started out 8-0. This season, and 1990. Their first loss came on November 25 against the Los Angeles Rams

The 1990 49er team ranks among the greatest teams in NFL history to NOT win a championship. They came up short in the 1990 NFC Championship Game vs. the New York Giants. Will this 49er team suffer the same fate?

Season of the “G”

After signing a then record breaking $137 million dollar deal in February of 2018, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2018 season ended in crushing fashion just three games into the season with a knee injury. In his return, the big investment is starting to pay off.

So far in 2019, Jimmy G has thrown 13 touchdowns and just over 1800 yards passing. Among QBs, he’s among 15 quarterbacks to have a passer rating above 100. Last week, Garoppolo was nominated for a FedEx Air Player of the Week as the league’s top performer. On the road at Arizona, Garoppolo was 28-of-37 for 317 yards and four touchdowns, a career high as he kept the 49ers undefeated.

Injured Niners planning to play

San Fran hasn’t seen offensive lineman Joe Staley since week two where he suffered a broken fibula. Both fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and lineman Mike McGlenchy haven’t been seen since the week five win vs. Cleveland, well all three are going to be returning for Monday night’s game vs. Seattle.

However, tight end George Kittle remains in doubt with a knee injury and was held out of practice on Tuesday.