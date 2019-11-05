Schakel, Flynn lead Aztecs to 77-42 rout of Texas Southern

Jordan Schakel and newcomer Malachi Flynn scored 15 points apiece and Nathan Mensah had 11 rebounds for San Diego State, which ran past Texas Southern 77-42 in a season opener Tuesday night.

San Diego State led the entire game and was up 40-10 with just less than four minutes to play in the first half. It was 48-13 at halftime, when SDSU had made nine 3-pointers and outrebounded Texas Southern 30-16.

The Tigers of the SWAC didn't crack 20 points until Yahuza Rasas made a layup with 11 minutes to go to make it 57-21.

Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones was ejected after being called for his second technical of the game, with 7:14 to go.

The Aztecs won the opening tipoff and Schakel drained the first of his four 3-pointers in the first half to get the rout started. The junior guard made another shot from behind the arc two minutes later. Flynn's first points with the Aztecs came on a corner 3 for a 15-6 lead. Freshman Keshad Johnson's first points also came on a 3 to give the Aztecs their 40-10 lead.

Johnson added 10 rebounds for SDSU, which outrebounded the Tigers 61-41.

Tyrik Armstrong led the Tigers with 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Southern: It was a frustrating night for the Tigers, who were simply outmanned in dropping to 0-4 all-time against SDSU. Last year, the Tigers lost 103-64, also in San Diego. Jones was whistled for his first technical with eight minutes to go in the first half.

SDSU: After losing their senior backcourt of Devin Watson and Jeremy Hemsley and having Jalen McDaniels turn pro, the Aztecs unveiled their new-look lineup that includes transfers Flynn (Washington State) and KJ Feagin (Santa Clara) in the backcourt, and forward Yanni Wetzell (Vanderbilt). The Aztecs are trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament in Brian Dutcher's third season as coach after missing the postseason last year.

UP NEXT

Texas Southern is at Wichita State on Saturday, the second of six straight road games for the Tigers to open the season.

SDSU visits former conference rival BYU on Saturday. The Aztecs beat the Cougars 90-81 in San Diego last season.