Kohl leads Abilene Christian past Arlington Baptist 90-39

Kolton Kohl had a career-high 21 points as Abilene Christian routed Arlington Baptist 90-39 on Tuesday night.

Kohl shot 10 for 13 from the field.

Clay Gayman had 14 points for Abilene Christian (1-0). Coryon Mason added six rebounds.

Tra Mallard had nine rebounds for the Patriots.

Abilene Christian matches up against Drexel on the road on Sunday.

