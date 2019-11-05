Sports
Kohl leads Abilene Christian past Arlington Baptist 90-39
Kolton Kohl had a career-high 21 points as Abilene Christian routed Arlington Baptist 90-39 on Tuesday night.
Kohl shot 10 for 13 from the field.
Clay Gayman had 14 points for Abilene Christian (1-0). Coryon Mason added six rebounds.
Tra Mallard had nine rebounds for the Patriots.
Abilene Christian matches up against Drexel on the road on Sunday.
