Russell Wilson NFC offensive player of the week for 9th time, extending team record

Russell Wilson has extended another of his Seahawks records.

The NFL on Wednesday announced Seattle’s franchise quarterback as the NFC offensive player of the week. That is for his career high-tying five touchdown passes last weekend in the Seahawks’ overtime win against Tampa Bay.

This is Wilson’s ninth time as the NFC offensive player of the week, his second time this season. He surpassed Shaun Alexander for the most such awards in Seahawks history in September, following week two. Wilson was 29 for 35 passing for 300 yards with three touchdowns to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh that week.

Sunday against the Buccaneers Wilson completed 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards and a sterling passer rating of 133.7. DK Metcalf had a career-best 123 yards receiving from Wilson’s throws. Tyler Lockett had a career-high 13 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Even fill-in tight end Jacob Hollister had two TDs. Wilson repeatedly beat the man-to-man coverage Tampa Bay stuck with throughout the Seahawks’ passing barrage.

“I think that we have been great all year in different circumstances, different coverages, and really recognizing what the defense is trying to do,” Wilson said. “And guys have just been getting open making plays, just tremendous catches.

“Tyler had a tremendous day (Sunday). That guy’s one of the best receivers in the league. Then you think about DK Metcalf, his big-time catch racing across the field (53 yards for a touchdown late in regulation). Nobody’s going to catch him when he catches the football like that. And then his big catch down there, too, as well. There’s so many. We want to be versatile getting the ball to different guys. We want to be able to diversify the football and that’s what we have been able to do.”

He has. For the season, Wilson leads the NFL with 22 touchdown passes. He has 25 total TDs, with three rushing, against just one interception. It’s the best statistical start of his eight-year career.

Wilson is why the Seahawks (7-2) won despite allowing 418 yards and 34 points to the 2-6 Buccaneers. Seattle is 1 1/2 games behind NFC West-leading San Francisco heading into Monday night’s game against the unbeaten 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.

Wilson will have a new weapon against San Francisco. Wide receiver Josh Gordon, an All-Pro in 2013 Seattle claimed off waivers from New England Friday, is practicing this week to make his Seahawks debut Monday night.

“We’re finding ways to win. There’s so much more to do though,” Wilson said. “We haven’t really done anything yet.

“We got a lot more to do.”