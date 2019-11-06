Els adds 2 more Presidents Cup rookies with captain’s picks

Jason Day of Australia watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. AP Photo

Ernie Els filled out an International team loaded with newcomers by choosing two more Presidents Cup rookies with his captain's picks Wednesday night.

Among his picks were Jason Day, who will be playing for the fifth time, and Adam Hadwin, who made his debut in 2017.

Els also selected Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Sungjae Im of South Korea. That makes six players on the International team who will be playing the Presidents Cup for the first time.

U.S. captain Tiger Woods announces his wild-card selections on Thursday, and he could use one of them on himself. There has not been a playing-captain in the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin in the inaugural event in 1994.

The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia, where the International team recorded its only victory in 1998. The American won at Royal Melbourne in 2011.