Week 10: Playoff high school football games of the week in the South Sound

The postseason is here for high school football in Washington. Here are some Week 10 playoff games to keep an eye on featuring South Sound area teams.

Auburn Mountainview (4-5) vs. No. 5 Puyallup (8-1)

7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at Sparks Stadium

About the Lions: Junior Berkley Alfrey has been the workhorse running back for Auburn Mountainview, which posted a 1-4 record in the NPSL 4A Mountain Division this season. Alfrey has rushed 168 times for 981 yards and eight touchdowns for the Lions. Junior receiver Teagin Child has been the clear No. 1 target for quarterback Kayde Bodine, as Child has hauled in 46 receptions for 830 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. Senior Cooper White leads the team in touchdowns with eight and has added 333 yards on 42 receptions.

And Lions’ coach Jared Gervais would love nothing more than to play spoiler against his alma mater, as Gervais played quarterback for Puyallup in the early 2000s.

About the Vikings: Puyallup quarterback Luke Holcomb passed 2,000 passing yards on the season last week, as he’s now completed 139-of-211 passes for 2,002 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Dwyer brothers have been Holcomb’s go-to receivers this year. Senior Joseph leads the team with 42 receptions for 594 yards and six touchdowns, while sophomore Jordan has 22 catches for 466 yards and five touchdowns. The backfield took a blow with senior Kyler Johnson out for the season with an injury, but is led by senior Isaiah Dickerson, who has rushed 91 times for 543 yards and eight touchdowns. The defense is led by senior linebacker Danny Uluilakepa, who recently made his verbal commitment to Montana State.

TNT Pick: Puyallup, 42-21

Lincoln’s Julien Simon rushes for a touchdown in the final seconds of the second quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Joshua Bessex Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Rainier Beach (1-7) vs. No. 3 Lincoln (7-2)

7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Lincoln Bowl

About the Vikings: It hasn’t gone to plan this season for Rainier Beach, which entered the season with high hopes in the crowded 3A Metro-Mountain division. The Vikings went winless in league this year, with a 47-28 loss to Seattle Prep last week to cap off a disappointing campaign. 6-foot-3, 240-pound sophomore offensive lineman Joshua Conerly is one of the team’s promising prospects, with offers from Tennesse, Oregon and Nevada. Rainier Beach’s defense has been non-existent as of late, conceding 35 points to Garfield, 49 points to O’Dea and 47 points to Seattle Prep in the past three weeks.

About the Abes: Last week’s 35-21 win over Bethel sealed an undefeated season in league play for the 3A Pierce County League champions, which have shown a run-pass balance this season that will make Lincoln difficult to slow down in the postseason. Senior Abner Sio-Fetaui has come on strong as of late, and is a powerful runner between the tackles for the Abes, with 83 carries on the season for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Quarterback Caden Filer is once again putting up big numbers, having completed 195-of-275 passes for 2,396 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Julien Simon leads the Abes with 54 receptions for 616 yards and six touchdowns. Jaylen Clark has racked up 591 yards and eight touchdowns on 40 catches and Jasiah Snow-Marshall has tallied 32 catches for 560 yards and six touchdowns. Simply put, there’s no shortage of explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball for the Abes.

TNT pick: Lincoln, 37-14

Peninsula’s Sean Skladany reaches for the end zone for a touchdown during a run in the second quarter. Peninsula played Yelm in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Joshua Bessex Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Arlington (7-2) vs. Peninsula (7-2)

7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at Roy Anderson Field

About the Eagles: Arlington finished runner-up in the 3A Wesco-North behind Marysville-Pilchuck, which beat Arlington on Oct. 25, 42-14. The Eagles have a balanced, spread offense which features a quick-passing game, led by quarterback Trent Nobach and receiver Cole Cramer. 6-foot-2, 225-pound sophomore linebacker Quintin Yon-Wagner is a ballhawk and has an offer from Tennessee.

About the Seahawks: Another year, another strong rushing attack from the Ross Filkins led Seahawks, which went through the 3A South Sound Conference unscathed, going undefeated in league play this season. Sean Skladany has been the No. 1 back for this year’s team, rushing 113 times for 682 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s complemented by shifty back Shawn Leonard, who has rushed 86 times for 426 yards and five touchdowns, and Landon Sims, who has rushed 42 times for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Peyton Bice has shown steady improvement over the course of the season, turning in his best two performances of the season in the team’s final two regular season contests against Yelm and Capital.

TNT pick: Peninsula, 38-14

Eatonville kick returner Zach Smith speeds away from the River Ridge defense as he returns a punt for a touchdown during Friday night’s football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Oct. 4, 2019. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Eatonville (5-5) vs. Orting (6-3)

7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at Orting High School

About the Cruisers: It’s been the Caden Jumper show this season at Eatonville. The three-star tight end prospect made the move to quarterback to help his team and has been a matchup issue for most of the 2A SPSL Mountain Division. Jumper has completed 55-of-83 passes for 730 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions, but the bruiser has done most of his work in the run game, rushing 90 times for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Last week’s loss against Franklin Pierce pits Eatonville against SPSL 2A Valley champ Orting in a winner-to-state, loser-out game on Friday night.

About the Cardinals: Last week’s 49-7 loss to Steilacoom will have Orting ready to bounce back this week against Eatonville. This week’s contest figures to look more like an old-school matchup with two capable rushing attacks. Orting uses a run-game based on deception, led by backs Ethan Hobart, Dylan Spader and Daniel Hobart.

TNT pick: Eatonville, 23-21

Lakes’ Aslan Fraser rushes during the third quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Joshua Bessex Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

No. 9 Lakes (6-2) vs. Snohomish (5-4)

7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at Veterans Memorial Stadium

About the Lancers: Even with a pair of losses, Lakes is still a top-ten ranked team in the state, which goes to show how highly regarded the 3A Pierce County League is this year, with champion Lincoln and runner-up Bethel both also ranked in the top ten of this week’s Associated Press poll. Lakes struggled against those teams but steamrolled its way through the rest of the league. Quarterback Justin Brennan has been able to pick defenses apart when he has time in the pocket, completing 95-of-153 passes this season for 1,592 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Lancers are paced by a pair of running backs in Devon Nofoa-Masoe, who has rushed 50 times for 511 yards and seven touchdowns, and Justin Drayton, who has rushed 79 times for 448 yards and seven touchdowns. Rafi Mbuja has emerged as the No. 1 target for Brennan, hauling in 18 receptions for 417 yards and eight touchdowns. For a Lakes squad that has been susceptible to opposing offenses’ rushing attacks, stopping the run will be a key on Friday night.

About the Panthers: Snohomish finished runner-up in the 3A Wesco South after a lopsided 52-3 loss to Marysville-Pilchuck last week. The Panthers love to run the ball, featuring a mix of running backs in Tyler Larson, a between-the-tackles type back and Josh Vandergriend, a shifty, speed back.

TNT pick: Lakes, 35-21