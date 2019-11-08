How to watch, listen Seahawks vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football: Broadcast info, odds

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

A gigantic Monday Night Football showdown between the Seahawks and the 49ers looms, there will be a national audience tuning in to see Russ vs. Jimmy G.

Here’s how you can tune into the broadcast for Monday night.

Seattle at San Francisco TV/Radio info

TV: ESPN 5:15 p.m.

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (Play-by-Play), Booger McFarland (Color Commentary), Lisa Salters (Sideline)

Radio

Local Radio: 710 ESPN/97.3 KIRO FM

Broadcasters: Steve Raible (Play-By-Play), Dave Wyman (Color Commentary), John Clayton and Jen Mueller (Sideline)

National Radio: Westwood One

Kevin Harlan (Play-byPlay), Kurt Warner (Color Commentary) & Scott Kaplan (Sideline)

What’s Vegas saying?

The 49ers have been pegged as six-point favorites according to the odds-makers in Vegas and there hasn’t been much movement at all since the line first came out.