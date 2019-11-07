Chatham leads Cent. Arkansas past Hendrix College 71-51

Jared Chatham had 12 points off the bench to carry Central Arkansas to a 71-51 win over Hendrix College on Thursday night.

Eddy Kayouloud had 11 points and nine rebounds for Central Arkansas (1-1). Rylan Bergersen added 10 points. Hayden Koval had six points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the hosts.

Seth Stanley had 16 points and eight rebounds for Hendrix College, a Division III school. Carl Fitch added three blocks. Alex Conrad had seven rebounds.

Central Arkansas matches up against Georgetown on the road on Saturday.

