Walker returns to Charlotte to help Celtics beat Hornets

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8) shoots over Charlotte Hornets' Marvin Williams (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. AP Photo

Kemba Walker had an emotional return to Charlotte, Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Hornets 108-87 on Thursday night.

Walker had an off-night shooting and finished with 14 points and six assists, but the Celtics won their sixth straight game handily. Walker missed his first six shots.

Walker received a rousing minute standing ovation after the Hornets showed a highlight tribute on the videoboard that left the point guard in tears. The three-time All-Star played eight NBA seasons in Charlotte and is the franchise's scoring leader. He signed with the Celtics this past offseason after Hornets owner Michael Jordan elected not to pay Walker a five-year, $221 million supermax contract.

Gordon Hayward added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Celtics scored 17 points off 21 Charlotte turnovers. Miles Bridges had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets.

SPURS 121, THUNDER 112

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 39 points and San Antonio rolled past Oklahoma City.

Point guard Dejounte Murray had a career-high 10 assists along with 17 points and eight rebounds. DeMar DeRozan added 16 points and nine assists.

Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points for the Thunder. Chris Paul had 19 points and five assists in 31 minutes.

HEAT 124, SUNS 108

PHOENIX (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 30 of his 34 points in the first half, Goran Dragic added 25 and Miami rolled past Phoenix.

Miami bounced back from a 20-point loss to Denver win for the fourth time in five games. The Heat improved to 6-2 for the first time since 2012 when they had LeBron James and eventually won the NBA title.

Dragic, who played six seasons in his 12-year career with the Suns, scored 20 points in the second half.

Aron Baynes had 23 points for Phoenix, and Devin Booker added 22.