Detroit takes on Boston on 4-game skid

Boston Bruins (11-2-2, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-12-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Red Wings take on Boston.

The Red Wings are 1-4-0 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Detroit scores 2.1 goals per game, the least in the NHL. Anthony Mantha leads them with nine total goals.

The Bruins are 2-1-2 against the rest of their division. Boston is third in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by David Pastrnak with 15.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with eight assists and has collected 14 points this season. Andreas Athanasiou has collected one goal and five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Pastrnak has recorded 30 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 15 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has collected 21 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Red Wings: 1-8-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: Mike Green: day to day (illness).

Bruins Injuries: Jake DeBrusk: day to day (lower body).