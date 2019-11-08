Edmonton hosts New Jersey on 3-game home skid

New Jersey Devils (4-6-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (10-5-2, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts New Jersey looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Oilers are 5-2-1 on their home ice. Edmonton has converted on 27.1% of power-play opportunities, recording 13 power-play goals.

The Devils have gone 2-4-0 away from home. New Jersey averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Kyle Palmieri leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 10, Edmonton won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has recorded 29 total points while scoring 13 goals and adding 16 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Taylor Hall leads the Devils with 12 total assists and has collected 14 points. Jack Hughes has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Devils Injuries: Jesper Bratt: day to day (upper body).