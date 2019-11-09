New Orleans takes on Charlotte, looks to halt 3-game skid

New Orleans Pelicans (1-7, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

New Orleans enters the matchup against Charlotte after losing three games in a row.

Charlotte finished 39-43 overall with a 25-16 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Hornets averaged 23.2 assists per game on 40.2 made field goals last season.

New Orleans went 33-49 overall a season ago while going 14-27 on the road. The Pelicans averaged 27.0 assists per game on 43.7 made field goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles).